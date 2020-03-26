Nigma, PSG.LGD, Thunder Predator take WeSave! titles

Team Nigma, PSG.LGD and Thunder Predator emerged as regional champions Wednesday in the WeSave! Charity Play event. The Dota 2 fundraiser is a 24-team online tournament that is donating the $120,000 prize pool and all other funds gathered to assist the fight against the coronavirus. Proceeds will be split between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and GlobalGiving.

Twenty-four teams from six regions (Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, China, Europe, North America and South America) participated in separate four-team competitions. The European and CIS winners will face off in an additional match Thursday. The North American region also will conduct a three-vs.-three all-star match Thursday.

All matches were best-of-three except for the regional finals, which are best-of-five. In the European regional final on Wednesday, Team Nigma beat Team Liquid 3-1. Liquid captured the first game before Nigma took the next three. Next up, Nigma will take on HellRaisers in the Europe/CIS showdown.

PGS.LGD had little trouble with Vici Gaming in the Chinese regional final, posting a 3-0 victory. The South American regional final saw Thunder Predator cruise to a 3-0 victory over NoPing e-sports.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the event had raised more than $180,000 for charity, including the starting $120,000 prize pool. Tournament organizers had set a goal of raising $200,000. --Field Level Media

