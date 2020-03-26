Left Menu
Development News Edition

Member of US forces Japan tests positive for Coronavirus

An active serving member of the United States Forces Japan (USFJ) has been tested positive of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:33 IST
Member of US forces Japan tests positive for Coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An active serving member of the United States Forces Japan (USFJ) has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. In a press release issued on Thursday, USFJ said that the active-duty patient who tested positive had been in "Restriction of Movement status upon his return from the United States on March 15th."

The statement added that since March 11, "United States Forces Japan has required personnel returning to Japan to be immediately restricted to quarters for 14 days." The member who tested positive was assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. USFJ health professionals are now conducting contact tracing to determine if the patient had interacted with other personnel.

The press release added, "the overall risk to individual USFJ members in Japan remains moderate and the command encourages strict hygiene measures to reduce the risk of transmission. Anyone who believes they are ill should coordinate with their organizations in order to stay home and avoid exposing others to infection." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Bengal Ham radio operators help police in tracking

The Ham radio operators in West Bengal are helping police in tracking down mass gatherings and sending vagabonds to the shelters during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Thursday. Pol...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after weekly unemployment report

U.S. stock index futures pared losses sharply on Thursday despite the Labor Departments data showing weekly unemployment claims soared to 3.3 million last week from 282,000 a week earlier.At 831 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 238 points, or...

Turkey holds first tender related to Istanbul canal project

Turkey held its first tender on Thursday to prepare to build a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, a Transport Ministry spokesman said, signaling progress on the project despite widespread criticism over its cost and environmental impact. T...

Spanish MotoGP postponed due to coronavirus

The Spanish MotoGP due to be staged on May 3 has become the latest sporting casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled, organisers announced on Thursday.As the situation re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020