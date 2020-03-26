Saudi King urges G20 to take responsibility for funding COVID-19 treatment research

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Mar 26 (Sputnik/ANI): G20 countries have a responsibility to fund scientific research that will lead to the development of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and maintain their supply and delivery, Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in his opening remarks at the G20 extraordinary virtual summit on Thursday. "The G20 must assume the responsibility of reinforcing cooperation in financing research and development for therapeutics and a vaccine for COVID-19 and ensure the availability of the vital medical supplies and equipment," the monarch stated.

King Salman also urged countries to look to the future and increase their preparedness to combat any other infectious diseases that may pose both an epidemiological and economic threat. Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, is chairing the leaders' extraordinary virtual summit, which is taking place via video conference.(Sputnik/ANI)

