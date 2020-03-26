US provides USD 2 mn emergency assistance to Pak to fight coronavirus outbreak

The US Embassy in Islamabad said on Thursday that it will provide USD 2 million as emergency assistance to Pakistan to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has killed eight people and infected over 1,100 in the country. The embassy said that Ambassador Paul Jones highlighted the support for Pakistan in his message on social media.

He said that Pakistan and the United States are partners in the fight against coronavirus. "We've made Pakistan a priority country for emergency coronavirus assistance. We redirected USD 1 million in existing funding, and provided USD 1 million in new funding for lab and emergency supplies and to enable communities to identify potential coronavirus outbreaks," he said. He said that the "United States and Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges, and this partnership has been critical as we work together against coronavirus…to achieve our shared goals of health and prosperity of our peoples." Jones further said that the US also has commitment to deepen collaboration with new technologies and resources and guidance for American citizens in Pakistan. He encouraged American citizens in Pakistan to register for the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program to receive security and health alerts.

The announcement by the US came a day after China sent to Pakistan two planes loaded with essential protective medical gear and virus testing kits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.