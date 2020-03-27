Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN Security Council condemns 'heinous' terror attack on Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:25 IST
UN Security Council condemns 'heinous' terror attack on Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan

The UN Security Council has condemned the "heinous and cowardly" terrorist attack on a gurdwara in Kabul that killed 25 people, underlining the need to hold the perpetrators and sponsors of these "reprehensible" acts to justice. The over two dozen worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed a prominent gurdwara on Wednesday in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the 15-nation Council said it "condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" that took place in Shor Bazar area. The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Expressing their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Afghanistan, the Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities," the statement said.

The members of the Security Council reiterate that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed, it said. The Council reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also condemned the attack, reiterating that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable. There were about 150 worshippers inside the building when the attack took place.

In a tweet, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said it was "outrage" by the attack. "There can be no justification for the killing of civilians at a religious house. Our condolences to the victims and their families." Meanwhile, Guterres's spokesperson said on Thursday that asylum and refugee rights must be respected the world over, in a reference to the terrorist attack on gurdwara in Kabul.

"I think it is important that the asylum regime, the refugee regime, be respected the world over," Stephane Dujarric said. He was responding to a question on whether the Secretary General supports giving Sikh and Hindu minorities in Afghanistan asylum in India.

Sikhs have been target of attacks by Islamist militants before in Afghanistan. In July 2018, ISIS terrorists bombed a gathering of Sikhs and Hindus in the eastern city of Jalalabad, killing 19 people and injuring 20.

Awtar Singh Khalsa, one of the country's best-known Sikh politicians then, was among those killed in the attack.PTI YAS MRJ AKJ MRJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Japan's B.League cancels rest of season over coronavirus

Japans B.League said on Friday it has decided to cancel the rest of the basketball season including the playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.It is the latest league in Japan to scrap the remainder of its season after Top League rugb...

Ekta Kapoor shares hilarious video of couples, meeting after lockdown in Jeetendra’s style

Indian television producer, film producer, and director, Ekta Kapoor has recently shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account which gives an insight of girls meeting their boyfriends after lockdown, at a time when beauty parlors are c...

Afghan Sikhs demand probe into IS attack, say 'tired' of living in Afghanistan

Families of Afghan Sikhs killed in a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul said that they are tired of living in Afghanistan, urging the government to investigate the attacks on the minority community. A heavily armed Islamic State suicide ...

Japan plans huge stimulus package to cushion blow from coronavirus

Japans government will soon kick off work on a stimulus package that could be worth 10 of the countrys economic output, joining global efforts to combat the hit to their economies from the coronavirus pandemic. With the state budget for nex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020