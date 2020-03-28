Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Four passengers die on cruise ship grappling with coronavirus off Panama

Four passengers have died aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Panama with over 130 others suffering from influenza-like symptoms, at least two of whom have coronavirus, the vessel's operator said on Friday. Holland America Line said the MS Zaandam, previously on a South American cruise, was seeking permission to transit the Panama Canal and make its way to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Mainland China reports first local coronavirus transmission in three days

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus infection in three days, although cases involving travelers from overseas continued to dominate the total number of new cases. China's National Health Commission said on Friday that 55 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland on Thursday, with all but 1 case involving so-called imported cases. There were 67 new cases a day earlier. Exclusive: Ex-Venezuelan general charged with drug trafficking surrenders to DEA - sources

U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency agents flew to Colombia on Friday to take into custody Cliver Alcala, a retired Venezuelan general indicted for drug trafficking along with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Alcala surrendered to the DEA and waived his extradition, after agreeing to collaborate with prosecutors, the three people said. The DEA agents are flying back to the United States with Alcala this evening from the Colombian port city of Barranquilla, where Alcala now lives, they said. Doctor working with Amazon tribe tests positive for coronavirus

A doctor working with the largest tribe in the Amazon has tested positive for the coronavirus, Brazil's Health Ministry said on Friday, ringing alarm bells that the epidemic could spread to vulnerable and remote indigenous communities with devastating effect. The doctor, who has not been named, had returned from vacation on March 18 to work with the Tikunas, a tribe of more than 30,000 people who live in the upper Amazon near the borders with Colombia and Peru. South Africa struggles with lockdown as it records first coronavirus death

Bustling streets and long queues at supermarkets highlighted South Africa's struggle to adapt to a new lockdown on Friday, as the country recorded its first coronavirus death. In the poor township of Alexandra near Johannesburg's financial district, a group of men drank openly in the street until police intervened and ordered the supermarkets to close. 'Stay home,' Irish PM tells nation in coronavirus battle

Ireland's prime minister ordered citizens to stay home until April 12 to help slow the spread of coronavirus, telling them they can only leave to shop for groceries, for brief individual physical exercise or to make family visits that are essential. Almost all shops will be shut, all public gatherings outside of household units prohibited completely, and those over the age of 70 or with chronic diseases will be told to stay in their homes completely. Brazil government ad rejects coronavirus lockdowns, saying #BrazilCannotStop

Brazil's federal government launched an advertising campaign against social distancing measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the latest flashpoint in a battle between President Jair Bolsonaro and state governors trying to stop the virus' spread. The "#BrazilCannotStop" television ad - featuring a slogan similar to a campaign in Milan before deaths in Italy soared - shows scenes of crowded classrooms and street markets. British PM Johnson has coronavirus, self-isolates in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his Downing Street residence but said he would still lead the government's response to the accelerating outbreak. Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday, a day after he answered questions at a weekly question-and-answer session in parliament's House of Commons chamber. He received the positive test result at around midnight. Chile government negotiates bill-paying delay for poor as coronavirus bites

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Friday that low-income families will be able to delay household debt payments without the fear of having utilities cut off in a bid to mitigate the economic pain caused by the spread of coronavirus. Pinera said three million Chilean families would be able to make use of the measures, agreed following talks with electricity, water and telecommunications companies. Finland blocks roads to Helsinki to curb coronavirus spread

Police and the Finnish army set up roadblocks on all routes that connect Helsinki with the rest of the country, while Finland's parliament approved the plan at the last moment to enforce the capital region's coronavirus blockade by midnight on Friday. Finland's government decided on Wednesday to issue a three-week blockade of the region around Helsinki, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Finland, to prevent people from travelling and spreading the virus elsewhere in the country. But the decision needed parliament's approval, which it granted unanimously late on Friday.

