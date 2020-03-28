Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs USD 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief plan

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a USD 2.2 trillion economic rescue package to combat the coronavirus outbreak and send economic relief to workers and businesses squeezed by restrictions meant to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 11:58 IST
Trump signs USD 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief plan
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a USD 2.2 trillion economic rescue package to combat the coronavirus outbreak and send economic relief to workers and businesses squeezed by restrictions meant to stop the spread of the deadly virus. "I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News after signing the package into a bill at the Oval Office.

Trump marvelled at the magnitude of the aid package as he penned his name on the legislation. "I have never signed anything with a 'T' on it," he quipped of the trillions of dollars of new spending. The legislation, approved by voice vote despite 11th-hour drama on Thursday night arising from a Republican lawmaker's objections, amounts to the costliest stimulus plan in the US history.

It includes checks for most Americans, boost unemployment aid, help for small business as well as a massive loan fund for corporations - at a time when unemployment is surging at a record pace, as a consequence of businesses closing in compliance with social distancing guidelines. "This bill is not only a rescue package, it is a commitment...that your government and the people whom you elected to serve will do everything we can to limit the harm and hardship you face, both now and in the foreseeable future," House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, said prior to the vote.

"To the American public -- If you do your part, I promise we will do ours," he added. The bill finances a response with a price tag that equals half the size of the entire USD 4 trillion-plus annual federal budget.

The legislation would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of USD 1,200 per adult making up to USD 75,000 a year and USD 2,400 to a married couple making up to USD 150,000, with USD 500 payments per child. The legislation also establishes a USD 454 billion programme for guaranteed, subsidised loans to larger industries in hopes of leveraging up to USD 4.5 trillion in lending to distressed businesses, states, and municipalities.

In addition, the bill also donates USD 150 billion to the healthcare system, including USD 100 billion for grants to hospitals and other healthcare providers buckling under the strain of COVID-19 caseloads. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States hit almost 104,000 early on Saturday, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, with the number of fatalities close to 1,700. The global death toll is at 27,324, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Samples for COVID-19 testing transported to Pune by Naval aircraft

Sixty samples for COVID-19 testing were ferried by an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft which took off from INS Hansa to Pune. The samples were carried by a technician from Goa state health department, Defence Wing officials said.The Goan medica...

New York medical workers decry 'abysmal' lack of coronavirus protection

Medical staff in Americas coronavirus hotbed New York are struggling with long hours and a dire need for protective equipment -- and as infections surge, they increasingly fear for their own safety. Doctors and nurses are working around t...

China urges 'stronger global cooperation', quick action as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

China has been urging for a stronger international cooperation and quick action to fight the coronavirus epidemic that originated in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province. On Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a telephonic conversation with...

SA player Dane Piedt eyes cricket career in USA

In an unusual move, South Africa off-spinner Dane Piedt is giving up his career in the ICC elite member nation and will move to the USA, with dreams of guiding the associate into a World Cup one day. Piedt, who has played nine times for Sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020