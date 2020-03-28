Left Menu
Development News Edition

eStar, FunPlus Phoenix stay atop LPL standings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:49 IST
eStar, FunPlus Phoenix stay atop LPL standings
In the day's third match, Royal Never Give Up moved into ninth place with a 2-0 victory over JD Gaming. Week 4 continues Saturday with three matches: Image Credit: Flickr

eStar pulled out a 2-1 win over LNG Esports and held on to the top spot in China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings Friday. Nipping at their heels is second-place FunPlus Phoenix, which rebounded from a first-match loss to defeat Oh My God 2-1.

In the day's third match, Royal Never Give Up moved into ninth place with a 2-0 victory over JD Gaming. Week 4 continues Saturday with three matches:

--LGD Gaming vs. Victory Five --Bilibili Gaming vs. Team WE

--Invictus Gaming vs. Suning The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. eStar, 8-1, 73 percent

2. FunPlus Phoenix, 7-2, 70 percent 3. Invictus Gaming, 6-1, 71 percent

4. Oh My God, 5-3, 60 percent 5. Team WE, 5-3, 56 percent

5. Top Esports, 5-3, 56 percent 7. JD Gaming, 5-4, 57 percent

8. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent 9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, 56 percent

10. LNG Esports, 4-4, 50 percent 11. Suning, 4-4, 50 percent

12. Vici Gaming, 3-6, 43 percent 13. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-6, 36 percent 15. Dominus Esports, 2-6, 29 percent

16. LGD Gaming, 1-6, 29 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-7, 7 percent

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik: 3 samples sent for tests, 9k quarantine beds

Three samples were sent for coronavirus testing in Nashik in Maharashtra while four people whose reports returned negative were discharged, health officials said on SaturdayMeanwhile, the district administration has identified39 locations, ...

Fleetwood wants Ryder Cup to be 'shining light' after virus

Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday said he wants the Ryder Cup to provide a shining light for sports fans after the coronavirus. Europes clash with the United States is scheduled to be played at Whistling Straits in September.That date remains in ...

UK will have done well if fewer than 20,000 die, NHS medical director says

The United Kingdom will have done well if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths, Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the National Health Service, said on Saturday.Powis, speaking at a news confere...

Paramilitary forces report first COVID-19 cases: BSF officer, CISF jawan test positive

A BSF officer and a CISF jawan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, first cases of the highly contagious infection in the paramilitary forces, officials said. The 57-year-old Border Security Force BSF officer is posted at the forces...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020