Two Indians die after falling off cliff in Nepal

Two Indians, who were working as labourers in Nepal, died after they fell off a cliff near Kathmandu, police said on Monday

The incident took place on Sunday at Godawari area, 20 km east of Kathmandu

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Sunwar, 20, and Santosh Mahato, 28. Both were residents of Bihar's Motihari district. According to police, the two were returning home after work, riding a bicycle through the cliff when they lost control over the vehicle. Subsequently they fell down the cliff and died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.