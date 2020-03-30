Two Indians die after falling off cliff in Nepal

Two Indians die after falling off cliff in NepalPTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:55 IST
Two Indians, who were working as labourers in Nepal, died after they fell off a cliff near Kathmandu, police said on Monday
The incident took place on Sunday at Godawari area, 20 km east of Kathmandu
The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Sunwar, 20, and Santosh Mahato, 28. Both were residents of Bihar's Motihari district. According to police, the two were returning home after work, riding a bicycle through the cliff when they lost control over the vehicle. Subsequently they fell down the cliff and died.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer
218 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrive in India
218 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrive in India
218 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy have arrived in India: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.
218 Indians airlifted from coronavirus-hit Italy quarantined at ITBP's Chhawla facility