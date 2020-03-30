Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU lists 'critical workers' needing to cross borders

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:10 IST
EU lists 'critical workers' needing to cross borders
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMIraq)

The EU on Monday released a list of the "critical workers" it says must be allowed continued freedom of movement across its internal borders, despite emergency coronavirus measures. "Many of them have jobs that are important for us all to get through the crisis," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, in a video message.

The guidelines were put out as the EU's executive tries to maintain unity and rules across the bloc, after some member state governments took unilateral steps to restrict the inflow of EU citizens. These measures have greatly weakened the Schengen zone, the passport-free travel area that extends across 26 European countries, mostly EU members.

Some of the hindrances have been eased in the past week under EU pressure, notably for truck drivers hauling food and other necessary goods. But differing quarantine and travel restrictions in EU countries have made it difficult to know which workers are allowed to cross borders and under what conditions.

The EU's list is only advice. The Commission does not have the power to override member states' prerogative on restrictions imposed, beyond demanding they be "proportionate", time-limited and notified to the executive. But it seeks to set out who should be regarded as high-priority workers needing cross-border access.

"It is particularly important that those working in sectors that are critical to fight the coronavirus can reach their workplace rapidly," von der Leyen said. "These are the people working in the healthcare sector, in childcare, elderly care, firefighters and police officers, transport workers," she said.

The list also includes food sector workers, seasonal harvesters, health researchers, communications network technicians, people working on essential infrastructure, and those transporting medical protective gear such as face masks and gowns. A Commission statement said: "While it is understandable that member states have introduced internal border controls to limit the spread of the coronavirus, it is imperative that critical workers are able to reach their destination without delay."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

FunPlus Phoenix keep rolling in LPL spring season

FunPlus Phoenix pushed their winning streak to eight with a 2-0 win Monday over last-place Victory Five in Chinas League of Legends Pro League LPL spring season. FPP moved into second place while Victory Five remained winless. Also kicking ...

'Shaktimaan' set to make a comeback on Doordarshan

After Ramayan, Doordarshan is all set to bring back more of its iconic shows such as Chanakya and Shaktimaan during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus. This Sunday, mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat started airing on ...

RBI opens up specified G-secs fully for foreign investors 

In line with the Budget announcement, the Reserve Bank on Monday opened certain specified categories of government securities g-secs for non-resident investors as part of an initiative to deepen the bond market. Accordingly, a separate rout...

Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020