RNGU reach upper bracket at ESL One Los Angeles

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 02:31 IST
Royal Never Give Up continued their roll on Monday, winning both of their matches to remain undefeated and clinch a spot in the upper-bracket playoffs in the China regional of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles. RNGU won each of their best-of-three matches 2-1, beating EHOME and then PSG.LGD by taking the first and third maps of each match. The victories improved RNGU to 4-0 with one match to play in the six-team, round-robin group stage.

The top two finishers in round-robin play will advance to the upper bracket in the China regional. The teams in third and fourth place will move on to the lower bracket, while the bottom two finishers will be eliminated. Elsewhere in the region, Newbee swept Vici Gaming 2-0 to improve to 2-1 and hold second place alone. In the day's final match, EHOME responded from their loss to RNGU to sweep Invictus Gaming, improving to 2-2 and holding third place alone.

PSG.LGD sit fourth at 1-2, holding a tiebreaker on differential (minus-1 to minus-3) over Vici Gaming, who are also 1-2. Invictus remain winless at 0-3, having been swept in all three matches. The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to convert ESL One Los Angeles into an online-only event, and in doing so, the tournament was split into five regions: China, Southeast Asia, South America, North America and Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States.

Rather than one champion being crowned at the end of the event, each regional will have its own champion. Europe/CIS will not open play until Saturday, while the other three regions each had one match Monday. In North America, Evil Geniuses swept CR4ZY to leave both teams at 1-1, trailing group leader Quincy Crew (1-0).

In South America, FURIA Esports swept Thunder Predator to move to 1-1 and third place. The loss kept Thunder Predator winless at 0-2. In Southeast Asia, BOOM Esports rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat Geek Fam 2-1, improving to 2-0 atop the group while dropping Geek Fam to 0-2.

In the latter three regions, the first-place team will head straight to the Grand Final, with the second- and third-place teams facing off for the other final berth. ESL One Los Angeles standings through Monday (map differential in parentheses):

China 1. Royal Never Give Up, 4-0 (8-2)

2. Newbee, 2-1 (5-2) 3. EHOME, 2-2 (6-5)

4. PSG.LGD, 1-2 (4-5) 5. Vici Gaming, 1-2 (2-5)

6. Invictus Gaming, 0-3 (0-6) North America

1. Quincy Crew, 1-0 (2-1) 2. Evil Geniuses, 1-1 (3-2)

3. CR4ZY, 1-1 (2-2) 4. business associates, 0-1 (0-2)

South America 1. NoPing e-sports, 1-0 (2-0)

2. beastcoast, 1-0 (2-1) 3. FURIA Esports, 1-1 (2-2)

4. Thunder Predator, 0-2 (1-4) Southeast Asia

1. BOOM Esports, 2-0 (4-2) 2. Team Adroit, 1-0 (2-0)

3. Fnatic, 0-1 (1-2) 4. Geek Fam, 0-2 (1-4)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

