Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rivals tell Bolsonaro to quit for coronavirus 'crimes'

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 31-03-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 02:51 IST
Rivals tell Bolsonaro to quit for coronavirus 'crimes'

Leading opponents of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have urged the far-right leader to resign in a joint letter that said he committed a crime with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Bolsonaro has compared COVID-19 to a "little flu" and run into a firestorm of criticism, including from some in his own camp, for speaking out against social distancing measures.

He has also broken them himself, flying in the face of guidelines from the World Health Organization and his own government. "Enough is enough. Bolsonaro is more than just a political problem, he has become a public-health problem.... He should resign," said the statement on Monday, which was signed by a dozen leading left-wing figures.

"The emergency in our country is being made worse by an irresponsible president.... He is committing crimes, spreading false information, lying and inciting chaos." Signatories included former presidential candidates Fernando Haddad and Ciro Gomes, who finished second and third, respectively, to Bolsonaro in the 2018 election, and the leaders of five opposition parties. Bolsonaro has repeatedly lashed out at measures such as closing businesses and schools to contain the spread of the virus, saying it will unnecessarily put the brakes on Latin America's largest economy.

On Sunday, he even ran afoul of Twitter, which removed two of his tweets for violating its rules on content that contradicts public health information from official sources. Bolsonaro had posted videos in which he ignored social distancing guidelines by hitting the streets of Brasilia to chat with supporters, urging them to keep the economy going.

But Bolsonaro only renewed his attacks on containment measures taken in places such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, telling journalists outside the presidential residence that Brazil faced "chaos, hunger and suffering" if local authorities continued "destroying jobs." Brazil has reported the most coronavirus cases in Latin America so far: 4,256, with 136 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. states accused of using COVID-19 to close abortion clinics

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, March 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Closing U.S. abortion clinics as non-essential is a political effort to exploit the pandemic to limit reproductive rights, supporters said on Monday after filing legal actio...

J&J, Moderna sign deals with U.S. to produce huge quantity of possible coronavirus vaccines

The U.S. government has cut deals with Johnson Johnson and Moderna Inc and said it is in talks with at least two other companies to prepare them to produce massive quantities of coronavirus vaccines even before safe and effective ones beco...

Brazil's health minister urges maximum social distancing

Brazilians should maintain maximum social distancing right now to help ease the strain on the health system caused by the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Monday, adding that churches can open but not hol...

Ford, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electrics healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients afflicted w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020