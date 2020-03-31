Left Menu
Alliance parts ways with Fata, 33

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:44 IST
Despite a successful start to the season, Alliance has split with Adrian "Fata" Trinks and Neta "33" Shapira. "I'm very thankful for everything Fata and 33 has achieved with our team," founder and CEO Jonathan Berg said in a team statement. "When they joined us in September last year, we knew they wanted to prove themselves, and we could not have asked for more with the performance and results they have achieved so far with Alliance."

The team finished in the top two in their first tournaments together and is sixth in Data Pro Circuit points on the season. "Competition in Dota 2 is ruthless, even though our results have been good, we are now making these changes to further close the gap to the absolute top.

"It was not an easy choice to make but our goal is to become the best Dota 2 team in the world, nothing less. With time I think it will be clear that this is the right decision for everyone. I wish them nothing but the best as they are incredible players," Berg said. Alliance's roster now consists of Nikolay "Nikobaby" Nikolov, Linus "Limmp" Blomdin and Simon "Handsken" Haag.

--Field Level Media

