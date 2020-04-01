Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discrimination amid pandemic, Pakistan refuses to give food to Hindus as Covid-19 rages

The world is united in fighting against Covid-19 pandemic but for Pakistan, religious discrimination remains a top priority amidst this global crisis. The country's Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authorities, saying they are meant for the Muslims.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:40 IST
Discrimination amid pandemic, Pakistan refuses to give food to Hindus as Covid-19 rages
Members of Hindu community in Sindh waiting for supplies of essential goods on streets in Karachi. Image Credit: ANI

The world is united in fighting against Covid-19 pandemic but for Pakistan, religious discrimination remains a top priority amidst this global crisis. The country's Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authorities, saying they are meant for the Muslims. "Authorities are not helping us during the lockdown, the ration is also not being provided to us because we are part of a minority community," a Hindu man lamented.

Scores of marginalised people gather at Karachi's Rehrri Ghoth to receive food supplies and daily essentials as shops remain shut to curb the spread of coronavirus. But those belonging to the Hindu community are told to go back since the rations are only meant for Muslims. "We only hear that people in our neighbourhoods are receiving essential goods. My son drives the rickshaw. Due to the lockdown, all services have been suspended. He is sitting idle at home. We do not have anything to eat. We have no money. Even when we visit the ration distribution centers, the authorities assure us that they will send essential items in separate trucks but eventually they don't," said another member of the Hindu community in Karachi.

Hindus in Pakistan form a 4 per cent of the country's population. The community is subjected to rampant discrimination and are often denied basic human rights. Under international pressure and global outcry over the condition of the minorities in Pakistan, the Imran Khan-led government last year decided to restore over 400 Hindu temples which were demolished over the years.

One year on, the plan is yet to see the light of the day with not more than 12 temples in the country made functional. And the discrimination continues even at the time of global crisis- as serious as Covid-19 pandemic. "Why is such a discrimination against us? The disease is affecting every one of us. Why is nobody cooperating with us?" he added.

"There is no ration at home since last week. The police chase us when we move out of our houses," complained a third. Sindh government issued an order to distribute ration lockdown through local NGOs and administration to daily wage workers and laborers.

The distribution of food supplies is being organised by local government in collaboration with the district government. "This is the second week of lockdown and we have no food at home. The officials only visit us to ask for votes. We don't even have money to buy food. Our daily living has been suspended due to the lockdown. Nobody has asked us so far regarding the problems we are facing," said a member of the Christian community in Karachi.

Hindus in Liyari, Sachal Ghoth and other parts of Karachi as well as all over Sindh are being denied a share in government food and rations if they happen to be Hindus. Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist has warned that the minorities are now faced with a serious food crisis and asked the Indian government to send supplies via Rajasthan to Sindh.

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations to intervene without delay to avert a humanitarian crisis in Sindh. There are more than half a million Hindus living in the Sindh province of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Women students stranded due to lockdown can reach out for hel: NCW

Women students stranded in different cities away from their homes due to the lockdown can contact the National Commission for Women for help, its chairperson Rekha Sharma has saidSharma assured them that the NCW will work through the state ...

40 applications after Kerala Govt issues orders to provide special alcohol passes to tipplers

A day after the Kerala Government issued orders to provide special alcohol passes on doctors prescription to tipplers, who exhibit withdrawal symptoms, the Excise Department received 40 applications from across the state. Speaking to ANI, a...

Price Monitoring & Resource Unit set up at J&K by NPPA

Jammu Kashmir Union Territory has become 12th State today where the Price Monitoring Resource Unit PMRU has been set up by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA. PMRUs have already been set up by NPPA in 11 States, including...

Reduction in interest rates on small savings heartless, must be rolled back: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday termed the cut in interest rates on small savings as a heartless and shameful act, and demanded its immediate rollback. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the reduction in interest rates on small savings i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020