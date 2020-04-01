Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran floods leave 21 dead

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:46 IST
Iran floods leave 21 dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Flooding in Iran caused by heavy rainfall has left 21 people dead and one missing, an emergency services spokesman said Wednesday, even as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. Mojtaba Khaledi told Iran's ISNA news agency that 22 people had also been injured, with most of the casualties in southern or central provinces.

He said 11 people had died in Fars province, three each in Hormozgan and Qom, two in Sistan and Baluchistan province, and one each in Bushehr and Khuzestan. Khaledi said one person was still missing in Hormozgan on the Gulf coast.

Flooding last week killed 12 people, and Khaledi warned of more heavy rain to come. Iran is battling one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks with 3,036 deaths and 47,593 infections.

In March and April last year, heavy rainfall and flooding killed at least 76 people in Iran. At the time, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies estimated 10 million people were affected, describing the floods as "the largest disaster to hit Iran in more than 15 years".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Japan "on the brink" as it struggles to hold back coronavirus

Japan will ban entry of foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone arriving from abroad to quarantine for two weeks in its struggle to contain the coronavirus, with a senior minister warning the country had been pushed to the brink.Medic...

386 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hrs; spike not national trend: Health Ministry

With as many as 386 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said the spike was not a national trend and was primarily due to travel by those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. ...

COVID-19 reminder of interconnected nature of world, need for global response: Modi to Chinese PM

The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of the interconnected nature of the world and the need for adopting a global response to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in a message to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang. Modi, i...

Startup community launches Rs 100-cr grant for innovators working on COVID-19 solutions

Founders of Indian startups, members of investment advisory firms and independent advisors have joined hands to launch a Rs 100 crore grant for supporting innovators working on solutions to control COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed thousan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020