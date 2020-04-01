Virtus.pro introduce varsity team VP.Prodigy

Virtus.pro launched a Dota 2 varsity team called VP.Prodigy on Wednesday. "The second lineup allows young players to attain professional scene experience and knowledge without the enormous pressure of instant result expectation," Virtus.pro general manager Sergey Glamazda said in a statement.

Players on the secondary roster could eventually move up to the main roster "or even replace it completely in the long run," he added. The VP.Prodigy lineup:

--Egor "epileptick1d" Grigorenko --Dmitry "DM" Dorokhin

--Vitaly "Save-" Melnik --Albert "yume" Garayev

--Rotislav "fn" Lozovoy VP.Prodigy make their debut Wednesday in the StayHome Challenge in a best-of-three series against B8.

