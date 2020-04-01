Left Menu
AVANGAR shut down esports operations

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:51 IST
AVANGAR has ceased operations effective immediately, the Kazakhstani organization announced over social media on Wednesday. HLTV.org and Cybersport.ru confirmed the news on AVANGAR, who previously had competed in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.

"On this day usually full of laughs we want to say goodbye," AVANGAR wrote on Twitter. "On April 1st of 2020 AVANGAR ceased its operations to focus on building and developing esports venues in Qazaqstan. The initial decision was so hard to make after all 3 years of our legacy." The highlight of AVANGAR's three-year lifespan was perhaps a second-place finish at the StarLadder Berlin CS: GO Major in 2019. They also won BLAST Pro Series Moscow.

"It's difficult to say goodbye after all that we have done for the community, players and company staff," AVANGAR CEO Yongun Kim said on VK.com. "To be a part of the process behind an esports organization is incredible, and I will always remember with warmth the days when I spent time with our teams and saw that they discovered something new with us. "I would like to thank every single person that played their part in our history, and also those that followed it."

Virtus.pro announced in December that they had signed AVANGAR's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

