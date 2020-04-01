Left Menu
7 Indians among 74 new coronavirus cases in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:32 IST
Seven Indian nationals were among the 74 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday, the highest daily increase in COVID-19 positive patients so far, taking the total number of infections to 1,000. Of the confirmed cases, 54 are locally infected with no recent travel history, the Health Ministry said.

One of the new clusters is Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane where a 42-year old Indian female on Singapore work pass was infected. Visitors have been barred from visiting the old age home, which had as of Wednesday 11 cases.

The other cluster reported on Wednesday is a workers' dormitory located at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop. Cluster is defined once a number of cases emerge from a gathering of people. Of the new cases, three are Indian males on long-term passes infected locally, according to the Health Ministry list. These patients are aged 28, 30 and 40 and are linked to S11 Dormitory for workers.

The cases also include a 50-year-old Indian male on Singapore work pass listed as imported case from India. Also listed is a 64-year-old Indian, his stay status in Singapore did not state, as an imported case from India. Also infected locally is a 37-year-old Indian male on Singapore work pass.

A 20-year-old Singapore permanent resident, nationality not stated, is listed as imported case from India. Three of the new cases on Wednesday involve people from the public healthcare sector -- a clinical research coordinator at Singapore General Hospital (SGH), a nurse at SGH and a doctor at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the Health Ministry in its daily update on Wednesday.

Twenty of the new cases are imported, with a travel history to Australia, Europe, South America, Africa, ASEAN and other parts of Asia. A total of 29 cases are linked to previous cases or clusters, while 25 cases are currently unlinked with contact tracing ongoing.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, while 457 patients are in hospital, their condition said to be improving. A total of 245 cases have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or relocated to community isolation services.

Till date, 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the island nation. Primary school students on Wednesday marked their first day of home-based learning, with most of them completing their assignments and learning from home, working on hardcopy worksheets or online assignments on the Student Learning Space, reported Channel News Asia.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced last Friday that all schools will conduct one day of home-based learning a week from April. The move was part of enhanced measures to stem the spread of COVID-19, after an increase in the number of imported and local cases here.

