Report: Activision Blizzard in talks for OWL TV deal

Activision Blizzard Esports is in talks to bring the Overwatch League back to cable television, The Esports Observer reported Thursday. The OWL, whose deal with ESPN and ABC ended after last season, currently has an exclusive digital streaming rights agreement with YouTube.

The need for more live programming amid the global sports shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic could hasten the OWL's return to TV. NBC Sports Group has expressed an interest, according to the report.

Activision Blizzard and NBC Sports declined to comment to The Esports Observer. The Overwatch League moved to a global homestand model this year for Season 3 after the first two seasons were contested exclusively in the United States, primarily in Los Angeles.

However, the league canceled all scheduled matches in China and South Korea after the initial coronavirus outbreak in Asia. That was followed by canceling all homestands through April and moving to an online format. Following an unscheduled two-week hiatus, play resumed March 28. On Tuesday, the OWL announced that all remaining 2020 homestands have been canceled, with the remainder of the season to be contested online.

