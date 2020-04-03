UNGA adopts resolution on COVID-19, calls for global cooperation to fight pandemic

The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted its first resolution on the coronavirus pandemic co-sponsored by India and 187 other nations, calling for intensified global cooperation to defeat the deadly disease that is causing "severe disruption" to societies and economies. The resolution titled 'Global solidarity to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)' was the first such document on the pandemic to be adopted by the world body.

The UN Security Council is yet to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, even as the total number of coronavirus cases across the world crossed one million. The resolution, adopted Thursday, said the 193-member General Assembly notes "with great concern" the threat to human health, safety and well-being caused by the pandemic.

It recognizes the "unprecedented effects of the pandemic, including the severe disruption to societies and economies, as well as to global travel and commerce, and the devastating impact on the livelihood of people." The resolution called for "intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat the pandemic, including by exchanging information, scientific knowledge, and best practices and by applying the relevant guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization." It also emphasized the need for "full respect for human rights, and stresses that there is no place for any form of discrimination, racism, and xenophobia in the response to the pandemic." Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic requires a global response based on unity, solidarity, and renewed multilateral cooperation, the resolution said the General Assembly "reaffirms its commitment to international cooperation and multilateralism and its strong support for the central role of the United Nations system in the global response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic." The resolution was sponsored by Ghana, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, Norway, Singapore, and Switzerland. Since the General Assembly is not holding meetings due to the pandemic, the resolution was adopted under a silence procedure. The draft resolution was under silence procedure until April 2 at 6 pm. According to the new voting rules, if there were no objections to the resolution within the specified period from member states, the President of the General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande would circulate a letter confirming the adoption.

A second draft resolution titled "Declaration of solidarity of the United Nations in the face of the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)", sponsored by Russia and supported by the Central African Republic, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela was not approved by the General Assembly. The resolution called for refraining from raising trade barriers, imposing new export restrictions or implementing protectionist and discriminatory measures inconsistent with the World Trade Organization rules, and not to apply any "unilateral coercive measures" undertaken without the mandate of the Security Council. Diplomats said the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, and Ukraine objected to the Russian text. Russia's Mission to the UN said it "regrets" that a small group of states "championing sanctions-based policy appeared unready to respond to the call of the UN Secretary-General and refused to cast aside politicized approaches and interests.

"As a result, it will be much more difficult to give a global and solitary response to the threat of the new pandemic. "Even though the proposed Declaration was blocked by a small group of states, we will set forth coordination with our like-minded colleagues on that matter. We hope all the interested countries will join it so that the world could hear the call for practical cooperation on all tracks of combating the pandemic," the mission added.

The resolution on global solidarity expressed its gratitude and support to all frontline health-care workers, medical professionals, scientists, and researchers, as well as other essential service providers. Through the resolution, the Assembly renewed its commitment to help people and societies in special situations, especially the weakest and most vulnerable.

The resolution "expresses optimism" that the unprecedented crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can be "mitigated and successfully reversed through leadership and sustained global cooperation and solidarity" and calls upon the United Nations system to work with all relevant actors to mobilize a coordinated global response to the pandemic and its adverse impact on all societies. It also recognized that the poorest and most vulnerable are the hardest hit by the pandemic and that the impact of the crisis will reverse hard-won development gains and hamper progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The 15-nation Security Council, the most powerful UN organ, is expected to hold a meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic next week, Special Envoy from the Dominican Republic to UN Ambassador Jose Singer and President of Security Council for April has said. "Yes, as we all know COVID-19 will be the main topic in the world as we speak. (We are) working on it. It (the meeting) was requested by five or six ambassadors, and we will make it happen….for sure next week or before," Singer said, adding that the Council has not discussed the issue of a resolution so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.