New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in London

Prince Charles opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London on Friday, the first of several being built in Britain to deal with the coronavirus outbreak

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir, who has recovered from mild symptoms of the disease, said via videolink that he hoped that "in these dark times", the National Health Service (NHS) Nightingale Hospital would be a "shining light".

