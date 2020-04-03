New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in London

New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in LondonPTI | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:48 IST
Prince Charles opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London on Friday, the first of several being built in Britain to deal with the coronavirus outbreak
Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir, who has recovered from mild symptoms of the disease, said via videolink that he hoped that "in these dark times", the National Health Service (NHS) Nightingale Hospital would be a "shining light".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
