UN chief welcomes adoption of resolution by General Assembly on COVID19

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the adoption of a resolution that has called for intensified international cooperation to defeat the coronavirus, describing it as an important step in the fight against the pandemic and its economic and social consequences. The General Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted the resolution, co-sponsored by 188 nations including India.

“It's a very important step, gathering all countries of the world in a very strong commitment against COVID19 and its consequences, namely its economic and social consequences," Guterres said. "And of course, the Secretariat and myself will do everything possible to implement the resolution, and to make sure that the UN remains a key factor in the fight against COVID19,” Guterres said during a virtual press briefing Friday. The resolution titled ‘Global solidarity to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)’ was the first such document on the global pandemic to be adopted by the world organization. The UN Security Council is yet to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, even as the total number of coronavirus cases across the world crossed one million. The resolution said the 193-member General Assembly notes “with great concern” the threat to human health, safety and well-being caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, which continues to spread globally. It recognises the "unprecedented effects of the pandemic, including the severe disruption to societies and economies, as well as to global travel and commerce, and the devastating impact on the livelihood of people.” When asked whether he plans to brief the Security Council on the pandemic, Guterres said he has received an invitation from the President of the Security Council, Special Envoy from Dominican Republic to UN Ambassador Jose Singer and President of Security Council for April, at the request of a number of member states to brief the Council. He said he expects to brief the Council next week. Singer had said earlier that Council will hold a meeting on the COVID19 pandemic next week.

