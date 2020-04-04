MAD Lions down G2 to reach LEC upper final

MAD Lions moved within one victory of the grand final by upsetting top-seeded G2 Esports 3-2 on Friday in the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs. With a league-best 15-3 record in the regular season, G2 picked their opponent for the opener of the upper-bracket playoffs, choosing the fourth-seeded MAD Lions, the team formerly known as Splyce who went 11-7 in the regular season. G2 had won their final eight matches entering the playoffs.

But the battle proved more competitive than seeds would suggest, with MAD Lions taking the first, third and fifth games to win the best-of-five series. Jungler Zhiqiang "Shad0w" Zhao was voted player of the series. The win places MAD Lions in the upper-bracket final, which will be played April 11, with the winner heading straight to the April 19 grand final.

The winner of the event qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide. The other first-round, upper-bracket match is Saturday, featuring second-seeded Fnatic and third-seeded Origen, who both went 13-5 in the spring regular season. The winner will face MAD Lions on April 11, and the loser will face the winner of Sunday's lower-bracket match between fifth-seeded Misfits Gaming (10-8 in the regular season) and sixth-seeded Rogue (9-9).

G2 await their next opponent in the lower-bracket's third round on April 12, with the lower-bracket final set for April 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.