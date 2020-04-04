Over 37,000 Americans stranded overseas repatriated till now: US official

Left Menu
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 05:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 05:36 IST
The US has so far repatriated around 37,000 Americans stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic and is planning to bring another 22,000 of its citizens, many of whom are in South Asia, especially India, a senior official has said. "We have repatriated roughly 37,000 US citizens from over 60 countries on more than 400 flights. It includes over 20,000 Americans repatriated in the past week alone," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee told reporters during a conference call on Friday.

He said the US State Department has approximately 70 flights scheduled in the coming days which should bring back several thousand more US citizens. "South Asia now has the most US citizens wishing to return. So far the US has brought home almost 1,000 Americans from South Asia and are working aggressively to assist thousands more who have expressed an interest in returning," Brownlee said. "The total number we’re looking at overseas at this point is about 22,000. The greatest number of those – certainly the plurality of those – are in South and Central Asia, many of them in India,” he added.

Brownlee urged Americans to return to their home country as soon as possible. "For the US citizens contemplating whether or not to come home, the time to act is now. Flights will not continue indefinitely, but we want to do all we can to assist you while we are still able to do so,” he said. More than 53,000 people have died from coronavirus since it was first detected late last year in China, and the United States, Spain and Britain all reported their highest daily death tolls. The deadly infection has so far claimed the lives of over 7,000 people in the US and infected over 2,70,000 others.

