Left Menu
Development News Edition

US death toll from coronavirus crosses 8,500

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 8,500, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:49 IST
US death toll from coronavirus crosses 8,500
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], Apr 05 (Sputnik/ANI): The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 8,500, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus disease outbreak across the globe, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 312,249.

New York has been the most impacted state by COVID-19. On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the death toll in New York had reached 3,565. US President Donald Trump on Saturday evening announced that Washington was looking at the possibility of restricting domestic flights in order to slow the spread of the disease.(Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

BoE won't print money to fund UK fight against coronavirus - Bailey

The Bank of England will not resort to irreversibly printing money in order to fund a surge in government spending as it tries to shield Britains economy from the coronavirus crisis, its governor Andrew Bailey said on Sunday. The BoE last m...

Brazilians don't want Bolsonaro to resign amid coronavirus outbreak

Most Brazilians are against President Jair Bolsonaros potential resignation despite mounting criticism toward his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a poll published by local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Sunday. The survey ...

Britain must not ease coronavirus restrictions too soon

Britain should not start to lift restrictions on social contact until it is clear that coronavirus transmission is in retreat, otherwise a second wave could occur, Englands Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said on Sunday.The very ...

Italy records lowest virus death toll in over two weeks

Italy on Sunday recorded its lowest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus in over two weeks and saw the number of critical care patients decline for the second dayThe 525 official COVID-19 fatalities reported by the civil protection s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020