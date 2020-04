Entertainment News Roundup: Bill Withers died at 81; Singer Pink says she had coronavirus, pledges $1 mln to relief efforts and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday. Withers produced nine albums, most of them written and recorded in the 1970s, starting with "Just As I Am," which included "Ain't No Sunshine," which won him the first of three Grammy Awards, according to his official website.

Singer Pink says she had coronavirus, pledges $1 mln to relief efforts

U.S. singer Pink said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, two weeks ago and has since recovered. "Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I was showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Country music stars replace awards show with at-home performance special amid coronavirus pandemic

Country music stars will come together on Sunday with acoustic performances recorded from their homes for a televised special that will replace the annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which were canceled due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The two-hour "ACM Presents: Our Country" will feature Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, and others. Tone-deaf or tuned-in?

Coronavirus epidemic proves a minefield for celebs

Taylor Swift is sending cash to some of her fans and Rihanna has donated $6 million to support people whose livelihoods have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Movie and record producer David Geffen said he is self-isolating in the Caribbean on his multi-million-dollar yacht, and Madonna posted a now-deleted video of herself in a bathtub filled with rose petals calling the virus "the great equalizer."

