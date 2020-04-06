Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Sindh, PoK governments abandon Kashmiri migrant workers

Thousands of migrant workers from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) including daily wagers, factory workers and labourers are stuck in the Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province due to Coronavirus lock-down.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:56 IST
Coronavirus: Sindh, PoK governments abandon Kashmiri migrant workers
The workers hail from far-flung areas of PoK such as Niyal, Kotli, Neelum, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Gilgit, sources revealed.. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of migrant workers from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) including daily wagers, factory workers and labourers are stuck in the Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province due to Coronavirus lock-down. The workers hail from far-flung areas of PoK such as Niyal, Kotli, Neelum, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Gilgit, sources revealed.

"They have no food rations neither any arrangements have been made for their emergency accommodation while they remain jobless and homeless", said a political activist, who posted a video of the affected people on social media. He has criticised the Muzaffarabad government headed by so-called Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider for failing to attend to the needs of PoK migrant workers and demanded that the government of PoK enters into negotiations with the government of Sindh to provide them with food rations, temporary free accommodation, and screening for Coronavirus.

"I fear that Coronavirus might spread on a large scale among PoK migrant workers since they have not been maintaining policies such as social distancing and cleanliness," Dr Amjad Mirza, a PoK activist, told ANI. "The issues faced by the PoK migrant workers in Karachi must be addressed on war footing", he added.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 3,277 with the infections in the worst-hit Punjab province approaching 1,500 despite government claims that the ongoing lockdown in the country has slowed down the spread of the deadly virus. Ministry of National Health Services said that 50 patients have so far died of the disease, while 257 people have recovered.

Punjab recorded 1,493 cases, Sindh 881, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 405, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 210, Balochistan 191, Islamabad 82 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

37 new COVID-19 cases in AP; Tally rises to 303

Thirtyseven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total to 303 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, Kurnool district recorded 18 with its tally rising to 74, the highest in the state, they sai...

Countries must tackle 'horrifying' domestic abuse surge amid lockdowns - UN chief

By Emma Batha LONDON, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has called on governments to take urgent measures to tackle a horrifying global surge in domestic violence fuelled by worldwide lockdowns to curb the spr...

Soccer-England boss Southgate takes 30% wage cut as FA revenue hit

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed a 30 wage reduction according to British media reports after the FAs CEO Mark Bullingham said on Monday that its highest earners would take significant pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis. The ...

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could help to reduce global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.Brent crude fell more than 3 when Asian markets opened b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020