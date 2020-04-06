Pakistan opens two border crossings with Afghanistan for four days

Pakistan on Monday opened Torkham and Chaman border crossings with Afghanistan for four days to allow the exit of Afghan nationals stranded in the country, officials said. The Foreign Office said in a statement that the step has been taken on a special request of the Afghan government based on humanitarian considerations and to facilitate the Afghan nationals.

Hundreds of Afghans were stuck up on the Pakistani side due to closure of the border as a precautionary measure to contain the deadly coronavirus from spreading. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Spokesman Ajmal Wazir told a media briefing that all facilities would be provided to Afghan nationals in their return to their country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 405 in the province after 33 new cases were reported on Monday. So far, 16 people have died due to the virus in the province..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.