Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak doctors demand virus safety equipment as coronavirus cases increase

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:12 IST
Pak doctors demand virus safety equipment as coronavirus cases increase

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Monday that there was no shortage of medical equipment, even as several doctors and medical staff protested against the lack of gears to protect them against the coronavirus that has infected over 3,400 people in the country. Khan chaired meeting of National Coordination Committee to tackle the pandemic and was briefed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, according to an official statement. He was informed that 3,300 ventilators were provided to 136 hospitals of the government and protective kits were also being provided to doctors and nurses.

Khan was also briefed that 49,500 testing kits were already provided to provinces to conduct tests of the patients. “We don’t have any shortage of masks and testing kits and also working to provide more ventilators,” Afzal said.

Medical staff across Pakistan have complained for weeks over the severe shortages of safety equipment in hospitals as they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus. Police arrested doctors and medical staff in Balochistan’s capital on Monday for protesting over the lack of protective gears. According to President Young Doctors Association Dr Yasir Khan, more than 150 doctors and paramedics have been arrested.

The doctors and medical staff wanted to protest outside the Chief Minister House when the police baton-charged them. "This government wants us to work and does not provide us anything (PPE for protection against the virus)," he said. The protest came after more than a dozen doctors contracted the virus reportedly while discharging their duties.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported on its website that 50 patients have died so due to the coronavirus. According to the website, Punjab recorded 1,627 cases, Sindh 881, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 405, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 211, Balochistan 202, Islamabad 82 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 16 cases.

The ministry for the first time reported that a total of 35,875 tests have been conducted in Pakistan so far. The number of cases were increasing fast in the largest province of Punjab, also the wealthiest region of the country, which should be worry for the government.

Efforts were going to contain the disease and provide assistance to the poor people. Meanwhile, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed criticised the government for lack of efforts to combat the virus by saying that “nothing is being done on ground".

He passed the remarks while hearing an appeal against Islamabad High Court's verdict about releasing the under-trial prisoners due to the coronavirus outbreak. “Everyone is talking about funds, no one is doing anything. The public has been left at the mercy of God,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore announces additional budget to support coronavirus-hit economy

Singapore on Monday announced an additional budget of SGD 5.1 billion USD 3.5 billion to support jobs and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys economy, days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the closu...

COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan's Kota

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run MBS Hospital in Kota even as Rajasthan recorded 35 more cases of the virus, an official said on Monday. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state and infected 274 people...

U.S. designates Russian ultra-nationalist group as terrorist organization

The United States on Monday designated the ultranationalist Russian Imperial Movement RIM group as a terrorist organization, in what the State Department called the first such move against a white supremacist group. These designations are u...

Wisconsin governor postpones Tuesday's election until June

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday postponed Tuesdays primary election until June 9, citing the coronavirus outbreak.The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and thats why I signed this executive order today, E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020