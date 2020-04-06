US coronavirus deaths top 10,000: Johns Hopkins tracker

More than 10,000 people have died of coronavirus complications in the United States since the outbreak began in late January, John Hopkins University said Monday

The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 347,003 confirmed infections in the US with 10,335 deaths.

