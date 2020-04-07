US flights returning Guatemalan deportees halted one week

Guatemala's foreign ministry said on Monday that all flights from the United States returning deported Guatemalan migrants are suspended this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joaquin Samayoa, a foreign ministry spokesman, said that the suspension is only in effect this week, which is when Christians celebrate Holy Week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.