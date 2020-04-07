Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 10:30 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Prince Harry and Meghan plan new Archewell charitable organization

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have recently moved to the Los Angeles area after stepping down from royal duties, said on Monday they were looking to set up a new charitable organization called Archewell. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose baby son is named Archie, gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, allowing them to forge new careers, earn their own money and spend most of their time in North America. Body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend recovered, search for her son to continue

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was recovered on Monday evening and the search for her son will continue, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said. The daughter of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, 40, and her son, Gideon McKean, 8, went missing on Friday after drifting out into the Chesapeake Bay on a canoe. Singer Pink says she had coronavirus, pledges $1 million to relief efforts

U.S. singer Pink said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, two weeks ago and has since recovered. "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in an Instagram post. British Bond girl Honor Blackman dies aged 94

British actress Honor Blackman, who was best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore, has died at the age of 94, her family said on Monday. Blackman died of natural causes at her home in Sussex, southern England the family said in a statement to the Guardian newspaper. Doris Day's awards, animal artifacts haul in $3 million at auction

An auction of late actress Doris Day's four Golden Globe awards and other items from her life generated nearly $3 million over the weekend, far outpacing original estimates, Julien's Auctions said on Sunday. Top-selling items in the live online auction included a classic 1930 Ford convertible that was seen in the opening of Day's 1980s talk show "Doris Day's Best Friends". The car sold for $96,000. A Golden Globe award she received in 1962 went for $25,600. 'Harry Potter' author J.K Rowling says fully recovered from likely coronavirus

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling said on Monday she had recovered from a suspected case of COVID-19 after two weeks of illness. "For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested)," Rowling said on her Twitter account. She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the U.K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

China must step up on Africa debt relief - Ghana finance minister

China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanas finance minister said.Speaking with the Center for Global Development, Ken Ofori-Atta said Europe ...

New York cathedral to be used as field hospital

A vast cathedral in central New York is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, its dean said Monday, as the US struggles to cope with the mounting crisis. The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhat...

Assam MLA held for remarks calling COVID 19 hospitals worse than detention centres

An opposition MLA in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for making objectionable remarks about the condition of quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, calling them worse than detention centres, police said. Aminul Islam,...

12 new coronavirus cases in Bhopal; MP tally rises to 268

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday. Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020