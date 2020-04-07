Spain daily virus deaths rise to 743 after drop

Spain's daily coronavirus death rate shot up to 743 on Tuesday after falling for four straight days, lifting the total toll to 13,798, the health ministry said

The number of new infections in the world's second hardest-hit country after Italy also grew at a faster pace, rising 4.1 per cent to 140,510, it added. The number of new cases had risen by 3.3 percent on Monday

Health ministry officials have said deaths occurring on the weekend are often registered a few days later, which may explain the rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.