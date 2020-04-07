Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain daily virus deaths rise to 743 after drop

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:35 IST
Spain daily virus deaths rise to 743 after drop

Spain's daily coronavirus death rate shot up to 743 on Tuesday after falling for four straight days, lifting the total toll to 13,798, the health ministry said

The number of new infections in the world's second hardest-hit country after Italy also grew at a faster pace, rising 4.1 per cent to 140,510, it added. The number of new cases had risen by 3.3 percent on Monday

Health ministry officials have said deaths occurring on the weekend are often registered a few days later, which may explain the rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts being made to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 in J-K

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to strengthen testing capacity for the screening of coronavirus in the Union Territory. We have 4 testing labs, 2 in Jammu and 2 i...

Two South Koreans recover from coronavirus after plasma therapy

Two elderly South Korean coronavirus patients recovered from severe pneumonia after being treated with plasma from survivors, researchers said Tuesday, offering hope in the face of the global pandemic. Scientists have pointed to the potenti...

FOCUS-Online meal delivery firms knocked off course by coronavirus crisis

The lockdown of millions of people at home across the globe due to the coronavirus should have been the perfect recipe for success for the burgeoning online meal delivery market.But some of the worlds largest players, including Uber Eats an...

With 354 new cases, India's COVID-19 count goes up to 4,421

With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. A total of 4,421...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020