Pak rejects media reports on its link with Kabul Gurdawara attack

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the media reports on Islamabad's link with a deadly terrorist attack on a Gurdawara in Afghanistan last month, saying it was designed to malign the country. "This attempt is highly mischievous and condemnable,” the Foreign Office said, adding that Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on the Gurdawara, in which so many precious lives were lost.

"Places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice,” it said. Pakistan firmly believed that such despicable terrorist acts had no political, religious or moral justification, it said, adding that the media reports were designed to malign Pakistan.

