Top foreign stories at 2125

Boris Johnson who was hospitalised with persistent coronavirus symptoms is stable in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital and has not required ventilator support for breathing, Downing Street said in a health update on the British Prime Minister on Tuesday

FGN40 VIRUS-JOHNSON-2NDLD REAX Global leaders wish UK PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery London: Several international leaders including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery after he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a London hospital as his coronavirus symptoms worsened

FGN44 AUS-CARDINAL-3RDLD ACQUITTAL Australia's Cardinal Pell walks free as high court overturns child sex abuse conviction Melbourne: Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell on Tuesday walked out of prison after the country's highest court FGN49 VIRUS-TOLL Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000: AFP tally Paris: The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0945 GMT Tuesday.

