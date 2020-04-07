Left Menu
Top foreign stories at 2125

07-04-2020 21:36 IST
Top foreign stories at 2125

Boris Johnson who was hospitalised with persistent coronavirus symptoms is stable in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital and has not required ventilator support for breathing, Downing Street said in a health update on the British Prime Minister on Tuesday

FGN40 VIRUS-JOHNSON-2NDLD REAX Global leaders wish UK PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery London: Several international leaders including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery after he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a London hospital as his coronavirus symptoms worsened

FGN44 AUS-CARDINAL-3RDLD ACQUITTAL Australia's Cardinal Pell walks free as high court overturns child sex abuse conviction Melbourne: Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell on Tuesday walked out of prison after the country's highest court FGN49 VIRUS-TOLL Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000: AFP tally Paris: The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0945 GMT Tuesday.

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Latest News

Ireland likely to extend economic shutdown

Irelands chief medical officer does not expect to be in a position to recommend the lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12.At this moment in time, we are not anticipating a recommendation ...

SPECIAL REPORT-How federal snafus slowed testing at a top U.S. hospital

The lab directors at the University of Virginia Medical Center felt powerless. In early March, people began arriving with symptoms of COVID-19. One complained of a cough and had just returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak ...

Pak authorities should urgently reform 'draconian' blasphemy laws: European think tank

Asserting that Pakistans blasphemy laws lead to grave miscarriages of justice, a European think tank asked Pakistani authorities to urgently reform the blasphemy laws by repealing the existent provisions and drafting new legislation. In a s...

Corporates appeal to unite CSR efforts to protect vulnerable from COVID

A section of India Inc on Tuesday appealed all corporate social responsibility initiatives to unite and focus efforts towards protecting the vulnerable sections of the society from the COVID-19 pandemic. IT services major Wipros chairman Ri...
