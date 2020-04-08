Stephanie Grisham out as White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany to replace her

Left Menu
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has not held a single press briefing since her appointment in June last year, stepped down on Tuesday and is now set to join as Chief of Staff for First Lady Melania Trump, the White House said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 05:12 IST
Former White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham (Photo Credits: Stephanie Grisham/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has not held a single press briefing since her appointment in June last year, stepped down on Tuesday and is now set to join as Chief of Staff for First Lady Melania Trump, the White House said. The change came as President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows shakes up the communications team in the West Wing. Kayleigh McEnany, who served as Trump's 2020 campaign spokeswoman, will fill the vacant space of the White House Press Secretary, the CNN reported.

Meadows may also tap Alyssa Farah, the current spokeswoman for the Defence Department, to be the director of strategic communications. Ben Williamson in Meadows' staff will become Senior Communications advisor. Grisham has spent the majority of her time in Trump's administration in the First Lady's staff. She is replacing Lindsay Reynolds, who resigned as the first lady's chief of staff early this week to spend time with her family.

FLOTUS in her tweet welcomed Grisham and said that she looks at work ahead. She said, "Excited to welcome @StephGrisham45 back as new Chief of Staff & Spokesperson. Looking forward to the years ahead as we promote #BeBest & continue preserving the @WhiteHouse & serving our great nation.,"

The First Lady also thanked her former Chief of Staff Reynolds. "Thank you, Lindsay Reynolds, for your hard work, dedication & professionalism over the past 3+ yrs - appreciate all you did for the East Wing. Wishing you and your family joyful time together again!" (ANI)

