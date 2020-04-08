Left Menu
Bridge on Italian provincial roadway collapses, one injured

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:25 IST
A bridge on a normally busy provincial road in northern Italy collapsed on Wednesday and one truck driver was injured, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.

The entire bridge collapsed at 10:25 (08:25 GMT) near the town of Aulla, roughly midway between Genoa and Florence, the spokesman added. Team of the fire brigade were still on site, he added.

The road is managed by state-controlled operator Anas.

