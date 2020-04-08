US, UK warn of cyberattacks using virus as lure

US, UK warn of cyberattacks using virus as lurePTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:46 IST
The US and UK security agencies have issued a joint security warning about cyberattacks using the coronavirus outbreak as a lure
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Britain's National Cyber Security Center says criminals and what they call “persistent threat” groups are attempting to transmit ransomware and malware that are tied to the COVID-19 outbreak. One example includes emails that purport to come from the World Health Organization. Others are phishing attempts that appear to come from Microsoft or other tech companies whose remote tools are often used by people working from home
The statement says they have not detected an overall increase in cybercrime. But they have noted a growing use of malicious threats involving COVID-19 related themes.
