S African minister sent on leave for defying coronavirus lockdown

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:51 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months, one without pay, for defying the current COVID-19 lockdown in the country. South Africa entered its 13th day of the 21-day lockdown on Wednesday. Ndabeni-Abrahams has faced heavy criticism after photographs of her at a lunch gathering in former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana's home appeared on social media on Monday.

According to the lockdown regulations, movement of people has been severely restricted -- even for funerals of close relatives permits are required. With growing outrage from the public, calling for her criminal prosecution, Ramaphosa summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams to his office for an explanation.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, on special leave for two months — one month of which will be unpaid," the Presidency said in a statement after the meeting. "As to allegations that the minister violated the lockdown regulations, the law should take its course," the statement added.

"The nationwide lockdown calls for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans. Members of the national executive carry a special responsibility in setting an example to South Africans, who are having to make great sacrifices," the Presidency said. "None of us — not least a member of the national executive — should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation. I am satisfied that Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appreciates the seriousness of what she has done and that no one is above the law." Ndabeni-Abrahams also released a statement.

"I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the president and South Africans will find it in their hearts to forgive me," said Ndabeni-Abrahams. She added: "The president has put me on special leave with immediate effect. I undertake to abide by the conditions of the special leave." "I wish to use this opportunity to reiterate the president's call for all of us to observe the lockdown rules. They are a necessary intervention to curb the spread of a virus that has devastated many nations," said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed 82,726 lives and infected over 1.4 million people so far across the world. In South Africa, six persons have died and 1,749 people infected by the virus.

