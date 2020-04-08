ESL announces regional dates for Road to Rio

Organizers on Wednesday released the regional dates and an updated team list for the ESL One: Road to Rio, the journey to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive November Major. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESL and Valve moved the $2 million event from May to November, making it the year's only Major.

A list of participants and dates for each region: Europe (April 22-May 17):

--Astralis --mousesports

--G2 --Vitality

--FaZe Clan --ENCE

--Fnatic --North

--Complexity --Ninjas in Pyjamas

--Heretics --Dignitas

--C0ntact Gaming --GODSENT

--Copenhagen Flames --Movistar Riders

North America (April 22-May 10): --Team Liquid

--Evil Geniuses --100 Thieves

--FURIA --MIBR

--Cloud9 --Envy

--Gen.G --Orgless

--Bad News Bears --Triumph

--Yeah CIS (April 30-May 17):

--Natus Vincere --forZe

--Virtus Pro --Spirit

--Winstrike --Syman

--Gambit Youngsters --Hard Legion

--Unique --Espada

--Two teams from tiebreaker matches Oceania (May 6-10):

--Renegades --ORDER

--Chiefs --Ground Zero

South America (April 22-26): --Isurus

--BOOM --Red Canids

--Team oNe Asia (May 6-10):

--TYLOO --ViCi Gaming

--Lucid Dream --TIGER

--Mazaalai --Camel Riders

--Two teams from tiebreaker matches --Field Level Media

