ESL announces regional dates for Road to Rio

Organizers on Wednesday released the regional dates and an updated team list for the ESL One: Road to Rio, the journey to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive November Major. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESL and Valve moved the $2 million event from May to November, making it the year's only Major.
A list of participants and dates for each region: Europe (April 22-May 17):
--Astralis --mousesports
--G2 --Vitality
--FaZe Clan --ENCE
--Fnatic --North
--Complexity --Ninjas in Pyjamas
--Heretics --Dignitas
--C0ntact Gaming --GODSENT
--Copenhagen Flames --Movistar Riders
North America (April 22-May 10): --Team Liquid
--Evil Geniuses --100 Thieves
--FURIA --MIBR
--Cloud9 --Envy
--Gen.G --Orgless
--Bad News Bears --Triumph
--Yeah CIS (April 30-May 17):
--Natus Vincere --forZe
--Virtus Pro --Spirit
--Winstrike --Syman
--Gambit Youngsters --Hard Legion
--Unique --Espada
--Two teams from tiebreaker matches Oceania (May 6-10):
--Renegades --ORDER
--Chiefs --Ground Zero
South America (April 22-26): --Isurus
--BOOM --Red Canids
--Team oNe Asia (May 6-10):
--TYLOO --ViCi Gaming
--Lucid Dream --TIGER
--Mazaalai --Camel Riders
--Two teams from tiebreaker matches --Field Level Media
