Lockdown : Doorstep ration distribution underway in North Sikkim

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said that the take-home ration is being distributed to the beneficaries at their doorsteps here on Thursday. "Doorstep distribution of Take-Home Ration to beneficiaries underway by Anganwadi workers due to lockdown in Chungthang Tribal Project, North Sikkim district," the ministry tweeted along with a few pictures.

In the pictures, the Anganwadi workers were seen delivering rations at the doorstep of residents. India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

