3,634 cases registered in Mumbai for lockdown violations

As many as 464 new cases have been registered in Mumbai for the violation of the lockdown, taking the total number of cases registered in the city since March 20 to 3,634.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 464 new cases have been registered in Mumbai for the violation of the lockdown, taking the total number of cases registered in the city since March 20 to 3,634. According to an official, 464 cases were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday.

Since the imposition of the lockdown, a total of 3,634 cases have been registered in Mumbai, in connection with which 2,850 people have been arrested and released on bail, police said. Police said that 193 people are wanted and 591 have been let off after serving the notice.

At least 143 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mumbai so far, while the figure is at 1,297 for the state. The country is currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 169 lives so far. (ANI)

