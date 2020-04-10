Odisha reports 48 COVID-19 positive cases

A total of 48 COVID-19 positive cases were reported, out of which 45 are active cases, said Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, I & PR department, Odisha. One death has been reported. In an effort to contain the spread of the infection, the Odisha government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30.

The state has also made wearing face masks compulsory for the while stepping outside their home in the state. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,761 cases, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases. That includes 515 people cured or discharged and 206 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.