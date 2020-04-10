Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh to reduce salary of ministers, MLAs by 30 % to fight COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Friday decided to reduce salary of ministers and MLAs by 30 per cent as part of efforts to mobilise resources to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Arunachal Pradesh to reduce salary of ministers, MLAs by 30 % to fight COVID-19
Arunachal Pradesh Cheif Minister Pema Khandu chairs cabinet meeting on Friday.

"In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, state cabinet met today for the second time in a month and took several decisions. One among them being reduction of 30 per cent salary of CM, DCM, Ministers and all MLAs to be used for fight against COVID19," Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

Chief Minister also reviewed the state's preparedness to contain the spread of coronavirus. He also took stock of the existing and required medical equipment for healthcare workers and all those in the frontline fighting COVID-19.

