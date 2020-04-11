Left Menu
Centre will soon announce guidelines for next 15 days: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting held with the Chief Ministers earlier today said that the Government of India will announce the guidelines for next 15 days in next one or two days.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:27 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during a press conference in Bengaluru on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government will soon announce the guidelines for the next 15 days, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers today, Chief Minister Yediyurappa told reporters here that the PM advises them not to compromise on the lockdown.

"We are receiving suggestions for extending the lockdown for the next 15 days. PM Modi said that in the next 1-2 days, the Government of India will announce guidelines for the next 15 days. The lockdown for the next two weeks will be different from the one in force currently," he said. "The Central government will set some guidelines for employment for agriculture and industry, especially for economic activity. The government offices will continue to work with partial employees," he added.

He said the Government of India has identified 142 hotspots across India and precautionary measures need to be taken in those hotspots. The Karnataka Chief Minister further elaborated on the measures taken by the State government amid the current COVID-19 situation.

"Seven cases have been reported in the State this morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 214. Karnataka, which was initially ranked on number three among States reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases, now stands at number 11," said Yediyurappa. "Strict action has been taken to implement the lockdown. There are 345 check posts in Bengaluru city and 588 check posts in other districts and interstate boundaries. Till date, 43,432 vehicles have been confiscated. 1,558 FIRs have been registered for the lockdown violations while 2,682 people have been arrested," he added.

He further said that 50 foreign nationals of Tablighi Jamaat have been identified and quarantined till date in the State. There have also been cases of violations of visa rules. "269 Tablighi Jamaat activists in Bengaluru city and 482 workers in other districts have been identified. A total of 801 workers are quarantined in the State. 581 people from Karnataka, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been quarantined in other States," said Yediyurappa.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month will end on April 14. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had a video-conference with the Chief Ministers of different States over the coronavirus situation and lockdown imposed to prevent its spread.

PM Modi thanked the States for supporting the decision of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and praised how all the States have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus. (ANI)

