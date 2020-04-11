India's COVID-19 count rises to 7,529
India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:22 IST
India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. "The lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID-19. If we had not taken any measures, then we might have had 8.2 lakh cases by April 15," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, during the daily media briefing here.
He also said that the estimation is a result of the statistical analysis and is not an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study. "It is a statistical rate of growth based analysis. It is not an ICMR study. Before the nationwide lockdown, the rate of growth in cases was 28.9 per cent," said Aggarwal. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Democracies like US, India should lead efforts to combat COVID-19: US State Dept spokesperson
Indian Embassy in US to start free online yoga classes
India proposes online platform for SAARC to jointly combat coronavirus
Moody's Investors Service cuts India's economic growth in 2020 calendar year to 2.5 pc from 5.3 pc earlier.
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 17 in India; cases soar to 724: Health Ministry.