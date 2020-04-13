COVID-19: Delhi govt conducts massive sanitisation drive
The Delhi government on Monday conducted a massive sanitisation drive across the metropolis as a part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:55 IST
The Delhi government on Monday conducted a massive sanitisation drive across the metropolis as a part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 60 machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed in the national capital.
"Massive sanitisation drive underway in Delhi. 60 machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. Kejriwal had announced that the modern machines will be used in the entire city for sanitisation, especially in red and orange zones as a priority.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 1,154. Till now, 27 people have been cured and discharged, while 24 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 9,352, including 8,048 active cases. (ANI)
