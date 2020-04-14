Left Menu
Development News Edition

A U.S. Supreme Court first: arguments by teleconference including major one involving Trump

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 03:10 IST
A U.S. Supreme Court first: arguments by teleconference including major one involving Trump
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday that for the first time it will hear cases argued by teleconference rather than in the courtroom due to the coronavirus pandemic including a dispute over whether President Donald Trump's tax and financial records should be disclosed. The announcement represented the latest way the pandemic has forced changes in American society, with the nine justices set to embrace teleconferencing like countless other shuttered workplaces that have struggled to continue functioning.

The court will hear arguments next month by teleconference in 10 cases, with the justices and lawyers for the litigants set to participate remotely in light of "public health guidance" in response to the pandemic, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said. In another break with tradition, the court will provide a live audio feed of the arguments to the news media. Cable TV network C-SPAN said it plans to broadcast that feed in all the cases.

The court historically has resisted new technologies. Audio feeds in the past have not been broadcast live. There still is no video recording of arguments. The court will hear arguments on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. It did not announce the dates for the individual cases.

"The court building remains open for official business, but most court personnel are teleworking. The court building remains closed to the public until further notice," Arberg said. Trump's appeals in three separate cases to prevent his financial records from being handed over to Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor were due to have been heard on March 31 but were postponed on March 16 when the court delayed a series of cases over coronavirus concerns.

"We are pleased that the court will hear arguments this term," said Jay Sekulow, a personal lawyer for Trump. Another case focuses on the complex U.S. presidential election system and whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who wins their state's popular vote.

"When you argue in person, you have a better understanding of what is being understood by the court," said Lawrence Lessig, a lawyer in that case. "It's about being in the same room and watching the reactions of the justices." Other cases to be argued by teleconference include a religious rights dispute involving Catholic schools in California and a Trump administration bid to let employers obtain religious exemptions from having any health insurance offered to employees pay for women's birth control.

The justices traditionally issue all pending rulings by the end of June before taking a summer recess. But rulings potentially could be delayed because of the coronavirus disruptions. TRUMP'S RECORDS CASES

The Republican president lost in lower courts in the three cases involving his quest to keep his finances secret. Two involve Trump's efforts to stave off congressional subpoenas issued to third parties - his accounting firm Mazars LLP and two banks, Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp - demanding his bank records, tax returns and other material. The other case involves a criminal investigation into Trump and his family real estate business in which Manhattan's district attorney is seeking the president's tax returns.

One major case left off the May arguments schedule was Google's bid to escape Oracle Corp's multi-billion dollar lawsuit over software copyrights, which now is expected to be heard in the court's next term that begins in October. The coronavirus has proven to be particularly dangerous in elderly people, especially those with underlying medical issues. Three of the nine justices are over age 70: Ruth Bader Ginsburg (87), Stephen Breyer (81) and Clarence Thomas (71).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell so far have resisted calls from lawmakers in both parties to allow remote voting in Congress amid the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Biden wins chaotic Wisconsin primary as state election results begin to be released

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected on Monday to be the winner of Wisconsins Democratic presidential primary, as results began to be released in state elections last week that also included a hotly contested state Supreme Court ra...

Roku sees first-quarter revenue above estimates as lockdown boosts engagement

Roku Inc reported preliminary first-quarter revenue above analysts estimates on Monday as more people used its video streaming devices and content platform to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus-led lockdowns.Shares of the co...

China denies city discriminating against 'African brothers'

China dismissed on Monday allegations leveled by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for coronavirus, quarantine and ill treatment. We do not hav...

Argentine city digs hundreds of graves amid pandemic even as curve flattens

A city government in the central Argentine province of Cordoba has dug around 250 graves, anticipating a death toll increase from the coronavirus pandemic, even as a nationwide lockdown appears to be flattening the rise in new cases.Gravedi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020