Decision to resume construction works from April 15 in UP stands cancelled, says Deputy CM Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the decision to resume construction works from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh has been revoked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:33 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya speaking to ANI on Tuesday in Lucknow. . Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the decision to resume construction works from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh has been revoked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. "The decision to resume construction works from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh stands cancelled in view of PM Narendra Modi's address today," Maurya told ANI.

Earlier, he had said that construction work on government projects would resume from April 15. "Construction on government projects will resume from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh while maintaining norms of social distancing by workers," Maurya had said.

Today, when the ongoing lockdown was slated to end, the Prime Minister announced its extension till May 3 amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

