Dalit scholar Teltumbde sent in NIA custody

Dalit scholar Teltumbde sent in NIA custodyPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:02 IST
A special court here on Tuesday remanded Dalit scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till April 18 in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case. Teltumbde was arrested by the NIA earlier in the day after he surrendered before it following the Supreme Court's directives.
Teltumbde is the grandson-in-law of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar, whose 129th birth anniversary is being observed on Tuesday. Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, a co-accused in the case, also surrendered before the NIA in Delhi. His anticipatory bail plea was also rejected by the apex court.
